Keller (shoulder) will start Wednesday at home against Atlanta, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

He exited his start Tuesday with shoulder fatigue, and will end up getting a few extra days of rest while avoiding a stint on the injured list. Keller has a 4.26 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB in 25.1 innings over his last five starts.

