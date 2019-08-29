Pirates' Mitch Keller: Strikes out eight in defeat
Keller (1-3) struck out eight but allowed eight runs on 11 hits with one walk across four innings while taking a loss against the Phillies on Wednesday.
The rookie was impressive again in the strikeout category, and while he kept the ball mostly in the park, when the Phillies made contact, they still mashed him for five extra-base hits. Getting hit like this isn't really new for Keller, who owns a .362 opponent's batting average this season. He has shown signs for stardom, but his overall big-league numbers are awful -- 8.62 ERA, 1.98 WHIP and 41 strikeouts in 31.1 innings this season. Keller will look to get on track at home against the Marlins on Tuesday.
