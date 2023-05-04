Keller (3-1) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs (one earned) on five hits and one walk over five innings during an 8-1 loss to Tampa Bay. He struck out eight.

Keller was sharp but a pair of errors and McClanahan's dominant outing were too much for the right-hander to overcome. He was able to get through only five innings, snapping a streak of five straight quality starts, but he did strike out at least eight batters for the third time this season. Across seven starts (40.2 innings), Keller sports a 3.32 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP and a 48:13 K:BB. He'll look to maintain his strong production during his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to take place during the first matchup of a three-game set versus Colorado.