Keller did not factor into the decision against the Marlins on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking none over six innings.

Keller threw 51 of 74 pitches for strikes in the contest, but left the game with his team down by one. The righty has strung together some solid games in July, with three quality starts in a row including Sunday's outing. After lasting six innings once throughout April and May, Keller has six such games since the start of June. Not only does he seem to have a longer leash, but he is also pitching better. Keller has a 2.88 July ERA and has lowered his season ERA to 4.55, the lowest it has been all year.