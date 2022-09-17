Keller (5-11) took the loss to the Mets on Friday, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out six and walking two over six innings.

Keller pitched well enough to earn a quality start Friday, his fourth in a row and his 12th of the year, but still came away with the loss. He tossed 57 of 84 pitches for strikes across six frames. The righty has been impressive this month, allowing three runs across 19 innings pitched for a 1.42 ERA. Keller now has a 4.03 ERA on the season, but also has an ugly 1.40 WHIP.