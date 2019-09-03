Pirates' Mitch Keller: Struck by liner
Keller was removed from Tuesday's game against the Marlins after being hit in the right wrist by a line drive, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Garrett Cooper hit a liner over 105 mph off the bat during the second inning that hit Keller in the right wrist, immediately forcing him to leave the contest. Keller was off to a fast start with three strikeouts over 1.2 innings, but we'll now await word on the severity of his injury.
