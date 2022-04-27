Keller did not factor into the decision Tuesday against the Brewers, allowing four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one batter in 4.2 innings.

After showing some signs of progress last week, Keller fell flat on his face in a rematch with Milwaukee. He served up an early homer to Willy Adames and finished with more walks than strikeouts. Keller enticed with increased velocity in the offseason and spring training, but the results haven't been there early on. The good news is that the Pirates are going to keep giving him chances in the starting rotation to see what he's made of.