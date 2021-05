Keller (2-4) took the loss after giving up seven runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over 3.1 innings Monday against the Reds.

Keller needed just six pitches to get through the first inning, but he found trouble in the fourth, surrendering six runs in the frame. This marks the second time this season Keller has given up seven runs in an outing, boosting his ERA to 7.81 across 27.2 innings. His next start tentatively lines up for Saturday against San Francisco.