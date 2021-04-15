Keller (1-2) was charged with the loss against the Padres on Thursday, surrendering seven runs on nine hits and three walks. He struck out one over 3.1 innings.

Most of Keller's damage came from a four-run first inning, during which the Padres hit early and hit hard, including an RBI double by Jake Cronenworth and a two-run home run by Manny Machado. Keller, who has struggled with command in what's been an up-and-down year, issued three walks, bringing his season total to eight. The right-hander will look to improve upon a disappointing 8.74 ERA and 2.12 WHIP when the Pirates head to Detroit on Wednesday.