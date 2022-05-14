Keller fell to 0-5 on the season after allowing five runs in 4.2 innings Friday against the Reds. He struck out just two batters while walking two and allowing five hits.

Keller generated some sleeper buzz over the winter after increasing his velocity, but the results have unfortunately been more of the same. He's now allowed at least four runs while failing to finish five innings in five of his first seven starts. He managed just a pair of scoreless innings this time around before allowing two runs in the third, one in the fourth and two more in the fifth. It's hard to see things suddenly changing in his next trip to the mound, when he'll carry his 6.61 ERA and 1.53 WHIP to Wrigley Field.