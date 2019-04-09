Pirates' Mitch Keller: Struggling with control
Keller allowed three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings in his Triple-A season debut. He gave up three hits and five walks, striking out six.
The top prospect carried over a disappointing Grapefruit League showing (10 earned runs in four innings) with continued inconsistent control Friday. Keller needed 90 pitches to navigate less than five innings, throwing only 51 pitches for strikes. His five free passes tied a career high. Opportunity knocks for the right-hander in 2019, but he'll need to demonstrate better control. In 2018, Keller's walk rate jumped from 3.4 BB/9 (Double-A) to 3.8 BB/9 (Triple-A), though the 23-year-old was pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top-30 IL stashes
Do you have more injured players than IL spots? Have the Hyun-Jin Ryu and Ryan McMahon injuries...
-
Waiver adds, winners, and losers
It's getting harder to ignores the numbers from 2019. Heath Cummings talks about cutting lose...
-
12 sluggers to stash
These dozen hitters face uncertain playing time situations but could be Fantasy standouts with...
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...