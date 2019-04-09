Keller allowed three runs (two earned) in 4.2 innings in his Triple-A season debut. He gave up three hits and five walks, striking out six.

The top prospect carried over a disappointing Grapefruit League showing (10 earned runs in four innings) with continued inconsistent control Friday. Keller needed 90 pitches to navigate less than five innings, throwing only 51 pitches for strikes. His five free passes tied a career high. Opportunity knocks for the right-hander in 2019, but he'll need to demonstrate better control. In 2018, Keller's walk rate jumped from 3.4 BB/9 (Double-A) to 3.8 BB/9 (Triple-A), though the 23-year-old was pitching at the Triple-A level for the first time.