Pirates' Mitch Keller: Summoned ahead of start
Keller was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis ahead of his scheduled start Wednesday against the Braves.
As expected, Keller is set to rejoin the big-league rotation Wednesday with Jordan Lyles (hamstring) and Rookie Davis (finger) both landing on the injured list within the past week. The young right-hander struggled in his major-league debut at the end of May, allowing six runs on seven hits in four innings against the Reds, though his seven strikeouts in that outing are likely a better indication of his overall skills. In his past two starts for Triple-A Indianapolis, Keller compiled a 1.64 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB in 11 innings of work. Montana DuRapau was sent to the minors to free up a roster spot for Keller.
