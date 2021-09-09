Keller (4-11) allowed four runs on 10 hits and one walk with six strikeouts through five innings, taking the loss in Wednesday's 5-1 defeat to the Tigers.

Keller allowed a season-high 10 hits on the night, though only one went for extra bases. Still, the singles parade from the Tigers was enough to tag the right-hander for four runs and hand him his 11th loss of the season. On the plus side, Keller has posted a 14:1 K:BB in his first two starts of September. The sample size is obviously small, but a solid finish to the year could do wonders to improve Keller's standing within Pittsburgh's organization.