Keller gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.
Keller found trouble in the second and third innings, surrendering three runs on a pair of home runs before exiting. He was likely on a short leash, with his last start dating back to Aug. 1 due to an oblique injury. He'll carry a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 10.2 frames into his next outing.
More News
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Return made official•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Rejoining rotation Monday•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tosses three practice innings•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Moving closer to return•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Throwing live batting practice•
-
Pirates' Mitch Keller: Nearing mound work•