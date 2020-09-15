Keller gave up three runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four over three innings in Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Reds. He didn't factor into the decision.

Keller found trouble in the second and third innings, surrendering three runs on a pair of home runs before exiting. He was likely on a short leash, with his last start dating back to Aug. 1 due to an oblique injury. He'll carry a 5.06 ERA and 1.59 WHIP with seven strikeouts over 10.2 frames into his next outing.