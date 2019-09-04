Keller was diagnosed with a right wrist bruise after being struck by a line drive Tuesday against the Marlins.

Keller was hit by a 105 mph line drive off the bat of bat of Garrett Cooper during the second inning and immediately exited the game, but the initial diagnosis indicates he avoided a fracture. The 23-year-old's next turn through the rotation is scheduled for Sunday against the Cardinals, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to make said start.