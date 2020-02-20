Pirates' Mitch Keller: Tabbed for spring opener
Keller will start Pittsburgh's Grapefruit League opener against the Twins on Saturday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Keller will open up Grapefruit League play for the Pirates, and the plan is for him to go one or two innings before exiting. The 23-year-old struggled in his first taste of the majors in 2019, though his underlying numbers suggest he deserved better results.
