Keller (1-1) was tagged with the loss after allowing two runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk over 2.2 innings Friday against the Cubs.

Keller left Saturday's outing with side discomfort and is listed as questionable until the team announces further details regarding his status. Manager Derek Shelton said after the game he had no updates on the 24-year-old, and he said he hopes to have more information about his status Sunday morning.