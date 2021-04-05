Keller (0-1) allowed three earned runs on two hits and four walks while striking out four across three innings, taking the loss against the Cubs on Sunday.

Keller was mediocre in his season debut with the Pirates. The righty struggled with command, throwing 77 pitches and walking four in three innings. Sunday's woes looked like a continuation of Keller's rough spring, where he posted an 11.91 ERA in 11.1 innings. Fortunately, he will have a long leash on a Pirates team that lacks pitching depth. Keller will get another look at the Cubs lineup in his next scheduled start Saturday.