The swelling in Keller's wrist subsided Wednesday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports, but the Pirates are still uncertain if he will make his next scheduled start.

Keller was forced from his last start Tuesday after being struck on the wrist by a line drive, but initial tests indicate he avoided any type of serious injury. Keller's spot will come up again Sunday, which gives the Pirates a couple more days to determine whether or not he will be able to take the ball.