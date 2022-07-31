Keller gave up one earned run on five hits and three walks while striking out three over six innings in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Saturday. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller issued a couple of early free passes and found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, but he got out of the inning with a couple of timely punchouts. He cruised through another five innings with the only damage coming on a J.T. Realmuto solo shot to right. After getting knocked around at the beginning of the season, Keller has been very effective in July, posting a 2.61 ERA over five starts. He will carry a 4.37 ERA and 1.42 WHIP into his next expected start against the Orioles.