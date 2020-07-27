Keler (1-0) threw five innings Sunday, allowing one run and earning a win over the Cardinals. He walked three batters and struck out two.

Despite throwing just 47 of his 87 pitches for strikes and walking more batters than he fanned, Keller was able to keep the Cardinals' lineup fairly quiet. While it wasn't the most impressive outing, it's certainly a sign of improvement after he posted an abysmal 7.13 ERA as a rookie in 2019. Keller will get a tough matchup in Wrigley against the Cubs next weekend.