Keller (3-6) earned the win in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Rockies after tossing five scoreless innings, giving up two hits and two walks while fanning six.

Keller was coming off a woeful game with five runs allowed across five innings in his previous contest, but he bounced back admirably here and dominated the Rockies' lineup with ease. Keller gave up two or fewer runs in three of his five outings this month, and he's scheduled to pitch again next week at home against the Marlins.