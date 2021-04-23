Keller allowed two earned runs on five hits and no walks while striking out five across five innings Thursday against the Tigers. He did not factor into the decision.

Keller took advantage of a relatively soft matchup Thursday to turn in a strong effort. He avoided handing out a free pass for the first time this season, though his problem with the long ball persisted when he served up a home run to JaCoby Jones. Keller has proven to be very dependent on matchups this season, and his inconsistency is highlighted by a 7.16 ERA through 16.1 innings. He's currently projected to draw his next start against Kansas City on Wednesday.