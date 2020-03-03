Keller gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in 2.1 innings against Toronto on Monday. He struck a pair of batters.

He surrendered a two-run homer to Danny Jansen among the hits he allowed. After an encouraging first spring start, Keller's Grapefruit League earned-run average has climbed to 7.50 through three appearances and six innings. The expected loss of Steven Brault (shoulder) helps Keller's chances of sticking in the rotation, but he's not setting himself apart from the team's other options.