Pirates' Mitch Keller: Unimpressive showing Monday
Keller gave up three runs on three hits and one walk in 2.1 innings against Toronto on Monday. He struck a pair of batters.
He surrendered a two-run homer to Danny Jansen among the hits he allowed. After an encouraging first spring start, Keller's Grapefruit League earned-run average has climbed to 7.50 through three appearances and six innings. The expected loss of Steven Brault (shoulder) helps Keller's chances of sticking in the rotation, but he's not setting himself apart from the team's other options.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...
-
Top Fantasy baseball breakouts to target
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Guerrero, Davis
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, sims
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...