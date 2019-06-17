Keller will start at home against the Tigers on Tuesday, SportsRadio 93.7 The Fan Pittsburgh reports.

Keller has surrendered 12 earned runs in seven innings in his first two starts, including nine first-inning runs. While general manager Neal Huntington confirmed Keller's Tuesday start during his Sunday radio show, he also mentioned that Trevor Williams (side) will return Wednesday and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) won't spend much more time on the IL. As a result, Keller could face a demotion regardless of how he fares Tuesday.