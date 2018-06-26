Keller tossed eight scoreless innings Monday for Double-A Altoona in its 4-0 win over Harrisburg. He worked around one hit and two walks and struck out six.

It was the longest outing of the season for Keller, who found redemption after ceding nine runs and six walks over 10 innings in his previous two starts against Harrisburg. The 21-year-old's 8.0 K/9 on the campaign doesn't jump off the page, but there's something to be said about his ability to consistently work deep into his starts. He has covered no fewer than six frames in any of his last eight appearances.