Keller (oblique) has yet to resume throwing, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Keller landed on the injured list in early August after leaving his second start of the year with an oblique injury. He's expected to play catch at some point before the end of the week, though that leaves him still quite a way from being able to return to game action.
