Pirates' Mitch Keller: Yields four runs in no-decision
Keller allowed four runs (two earned) on four hits with six strikeouts and two walks across five innings in a no-decision against the Tigers on Tuesday.
He pitched much better, but the Pirates defense really hurt Keller in this one. The Pirates made three errors in the first four innings, including two in the fourth, which led to two unearned runs. Fortunately, the Pirates came back to tie the game in the seventh, so Keller avoided the loss. Still, he pitched so poorly in his first two outings that he is 0-1 with a 10.50 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, .389 batting average against and 15 strikeouts in 12 innings across three starts to begin his major league career. In all likelihood, Keller will return to the minors this week because Trevor Williams (side) and Jordan Lyles (hamstring) are expected back soon.
