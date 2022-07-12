Keller (3-6) allowed one run on five hits over seven innings Monday, striking out five and earning a win over the Marlins.

Keller faced little pushback from Miami's lineup through five shutout frames until he finally coughed up a run in the sixth. It was a nice bounceback after he was tagged with nine runs on 19 hits and five walks over his previous two outings. The 26-year-old is in the midst of another inconsistent season with a 4.88 ERA and a 71:32 K:BB through 83 frames. Keller is projected to start in Colorado this weekend.