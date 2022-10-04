Keller allowed two runs on six hits and two walks over five innings against the Cardinals on Monday. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

Keller fired five shutout frames before coughing up a two-run homer to Albert Pujols in the sixth. The 26-year-old righty finally showed promise at the big league level in 2022 after struggling in his first three MLB seasons. Keller finished the season with a 3.91 ERA and a 138:60 K:BB through 159 frames. After posting a 6.61 ERA through his first seven appearances, he recorded a 3.21 ERA over his next 126.1 innings. Keller's impressive summer likely secured his spot in Pittsburgh's rotation for 2023.