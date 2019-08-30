DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

DuRapau hasn't found much success this season in the majors, accruing a 7.56 ERA and 1.92 WHIP with 21 strikeouts over 16.2 frames, but he'll get another shot out of the bullpen with both Chris Stratton (side) and Yefry Ramirez (calf) landing on the injured list.

