DuRapau was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

DuRapau struggled during a stint with the Pirates earlier in the season, compiling a 7.27 ERA and 1.73 WHIP in 8.2 innings, so he'll likely be used in low-leverage relief situations during his time with the big club. Jordan Lyles (hamstring) was sent to the injured list in a corresponding move.

More News
Our Latest Stories