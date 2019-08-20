Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Dispatched to minors
The Pirates optioned DuRapau to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.
After turning in a scoreless inning Sunday in Williamsport in the Pirates' series finale with the Cubs, DuRapau was pummeled while mopping up in Monday's 13-0 loss to the Nationals. The righty needed 48 pitches to record six outs, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk along the way. DuRapau's heavy workload the past two days may have kept him unavailable through Thursday, so he'll be sent to the farm in exchange for a fresh relief arm in Richard Rodriguez (elbow), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list.
