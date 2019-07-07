The Pirates optioned DuRapau to Triple-A Indianapolis on Sunday.

DuRapau tossed a perfect seven-pitch ninth inning to finish out the Pirates' 12-2 win over the Brewers on Saturday, but the solid relief outing won't be enough for him to stick around with Pittsburgh through the All-Star break. Instead, infielder Kevin Kramer will be summoned from Triple-A to fill out the 25th spot on the active roster with the Pirates desiring another bench bat for the series finale with Milwaukee.

