Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Joining Pirates
DuRapau is expected to be called up from Triple-A Indianapolis, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
DuRapau has been lights out at Indianapolis this season with a 0.63 ERA, 0.70 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB through 14.1 innings to earn the promotion. The 27-year-old will likely start out in a low-leverage role once the transaction is officially completed.
