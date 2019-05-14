Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Limits bleeding Monday
DuRapau threw a scoreless inning against Arizona on Monday, allowing one hit while striking out a pair of batters in a 9-3 loss.
He's allowed one earned run in 4.1 innings since his recall from Triple-A, striking out five batters. Although he was used in a blowout game Monday, he's been effective whenever called upon during his brief trial. DuRapau gave up just one run in 14.1 innings at Indianapolis (with an 18:5 K:BB) prior to his recall.
