Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Lit up by Dodgers
DuRapau gave up six runs (three earned) on three hits and one walk while recording one out in an 11-7 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday. He also hit one batter.
He threw only 13 of 28 pitches for strikes. DuRapau has surrendered nine runs (six earned) in his last two innings after posting a 1.35 ERA in his first five outings covering 6.2 innings. The 27-year-old has seen his meteoric rise come back to earth in the last week. His recent performance has likely taken him out of the running for high leverage situations.
