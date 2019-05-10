DuRapau pitched two innings against St. Louis on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out one batter.

He threw in the low 90s and showed a sharp breaking curveball. DuRapau entered Thursday's tilt with his team down 16-4 in a low-leverage situation. If he throws well over the next few days, he could move into higher-leverage spots, especially given the team's bullpen injuries and general ineffectiveness outside of Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.