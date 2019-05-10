Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Makes big-league debut Thursday
DuRapau pitched two innings against St. Louis on Thursday, allowing one run on three hits. He struck out one batter.
He threw in the low 90s and showed a sharp breaking curveball. DuRapau entered Thursday's tilt with his team down 16-4 in a low-leverage situation. If he throws well over the next few days, he could move into higher-leverage spots, especially given the team's bullpen injuries and general ineffectiveness outside of Felipe Vazquez and Kyle Crick.
