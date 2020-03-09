Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Reassigned to minor-league camp
DuRapau was reassigned to the Pirates' minor-league camp Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
DuRapau made his major-league debut in 2019, but he sputtered to a 9.35 ERA and 2.08 WHIP over 17.1 innings with the Pirates. The 27-year-old pitched 4.2 scoreless innings while working in major-league spring training this year, but he'll now prepare to begin the regular season in the minors.
