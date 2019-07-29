DuRapau was recalled by the Pirates on Monday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

DuRapau has bounced between Pittsburgh and Triple-A Indianapolis this season, with drastically different results at each level. He owns a 2.21 ERA in 36.2 frames for Indianapolis but an 8.44 ERA in 10.2 innings for the Pirates, though his nearly identical xFIPs (4.06 and 4.04, respectively) indicate that he hasn't actually pitched all that differently. Jordan Lyles was traded to Milwaukee in a corresponding move.