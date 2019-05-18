Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Serving as opener Saturday
Manager Clint Hurdle said DuRapau would serve as the Pirates' opening pitcher in Saturday's game against the Padres.
With neither Steven Brault nor Nick Kingham having distinguished themselves as back-end starters, the Pirates will experiment with an opener for the first time all season with the fifth spot in the rotation coming up Saturday. The 27-year-old hasn't covered more than two innings or 23 pitches in any of his four big-league appearances, so that likely represents the upper bound of his workload in his first career start. Brault and Kingham will be available on their normal rest Saturday and could both be summoned for multiple innings if Hurdle prefers not to commit to one of the two as a primary pitcher.
