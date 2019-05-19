Pirates' Montana DuRapau: Shuts down Padres
DuRapau allowed one hit and one walk in two scoreless innings Saturday, striking out four San Diego batters.
The righty served as Pittsburgh's first opener of the year and after bouncing his first pitch in the dirt, he settled down and neutralized Padres hitters with an effective curveball. Although DuRapau was likely on a short leash after his recall from Triple-A Indianapolis, the 27-year-old has earned his spot in the bullpen and figures to stick in the majors -- provided his performance doesn't drop off. DuRapau has allowed just one run in 6.2 innings over five games.
