DuRapau (0-1) took the loss against the Rockies on Wednesday by allowing three runs on three hits over two-thirds of an inning. He had one walk and one strikeout.

DuRapau was unable to complete the first inning, putting an immediate hole in Pittsburgh's plans with the opener. The 27-year-old allowed only one run on five hits over his first 6.2 innings with the Pirates, but saw his ERA balloon to 4.91 after Wednesday's outing.