DuRapau will start Wednesday's game against the Rockies, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

DuRapau will serve as an opener for the Pirates for his second straight appearance after firing two scoreless innings Saturday against the Padres. The 27-year-old has pitched fantastic since being called up with a 1.35 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 9:1 K:BB over 6.2 innings.

