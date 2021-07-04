Kirby was traded from the Brewers to the Pirates on Sunday in exchange for Kevin Kramer, Jake Crouse of MLB.com reports.

Kirby has dealt with several injuries early in his career, but he returned to the mound in May after he hadn't pitched since September of 2018. He made 17 relief appearances for Double-A Biloxi this year and recorded a 1.93 ERA and 1.37 WHIP in 18.2 innings. The 27-year-old is no longer regarded as a top prospect following his slew of injuries, but he could reach the majors at some point if he can remain healthy. Kirby will report to Double-A Altoona going forward.