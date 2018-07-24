Pirates' Nick Burdi: Advances rehab to Double-A
Burdi (elbow) tossed a scoreless inning in a rehab outing Monday for Double-A Akron, working around a hit and a walk and striking out two.
It was the third rehab appearance for Burdi, who is nearing the finish line in his recovery from the Tommy John surgery he required last May. The elbow injury didn't deter the Pirates from acquiring him in the Rule 5 draft, which means that Burdi will have a spot on the big club's active roster waiting for him once his 30-day rehab window expires. If the Pirates aren't willing to spare a spot in the bullpen for the right-hander, he would be subject to waivers and offered back to the Twins.
