Burdi is available out of the bullpen Wednesday against the Tigers, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Burdi was unavailable Tuesday due to rest purposes, but he should assume his normal role out of the bullpen for Wednesday's series finale. Through eight appearances this season, the right-hander owns a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 13:1 K:BB in 6.2 innings.