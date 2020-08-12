Burdi (elbow) won't need surgery for now and will receive a platelet-rich plasma injection instead, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Burdi picked up his first career save this year but lasted just three appearances before his frustratingly frequent injury problems resurfaced. While it's certainly a positive that he's avoided surgery, his latest issue is nevertheless serious enough that he's already been ruled out for the remainder of the year. Whether or not he's at full strength to being the 2021 campaign remains to be seen.