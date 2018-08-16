Pirates' Nick Burdi: Begins rehabbing at Triple-A
Burdi (elbow) shifted his rehab assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and retired two of the five batters he faced Wednesday against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He was charged with two runs (one earned) on three hits and a wild pitch in the loss.
Prior to joining the Triple-A club, Burdi, who is on the mend from Tommy John surgery, had made five rehab appearances between the Florida State and Eastern Leagues. None of those outings had come since July 31, however, though the Pirates didn't indicate the right-hander suffered any sort of setback. The Rule 5 pick could make regular appearances at Triple-A for the next week or so before being activated from the 60-day disabled list when rosters expand in September.
