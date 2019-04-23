Burdi left Monday's game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent arm injury, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Burdi went down in a heap immediately after throwing a pitch, and he was holding his right biceps in obvious pain. Although this looked to be a significant injury for Burdi, who underwent Tommy John surgery in 2017, the severity of the issue is not yet known.

